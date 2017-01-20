Edmonds Police Blotter, Jan. 9-16

Jan. 9

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: Three individuals caught shoplifting were trespassed from business, and one male arrested on warrant.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Customers left restaurant without paying for meal.

23000 block Edmonds Way: Victim’s vehicle was prowled.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Forged prescriptions were reported.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter arrested for theft was found in possession of shaved keys. Cited and released.

100 block West Dayton Street: A fenced area was burglarized during the weekend.

24200 block 77th Place West: Identity theft was reported.

8500 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was notifed that a tax return was filed in her name in 2015.

600 block Alder Street: An Edmonds resident had personal and financial information compromised via computer-related scam.

Jan. 10

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant, and booked at Snohomish County Jail.

700 block 4th Avenue South: A man was arrested for domestic violence assault.

21000 block 83rd Avenue West: A boyfriend and girlfriend had a verbal argument.

7300 block 208th Street Southwest: Attempted residential burglary reported. Knife was found stuck into the vinyl window screen frame, in the fenced-in backyard of a residence. Entry wasn’t gained.

900 block Viewmoor Place: Mail hold was placed on Edmonds resident, using her recently deceased husband’s name. The mail was forwarded to an address in Eugene, Ore. Unknown if woman was victim of identity theft.

7500 block 194th Place Southwest: Mail theft reported.

23000 block Edmonds Way: An apartment was broken into and a ring stolen while the victim was at work.

Jan. 11

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man claimed he was shot in Everett, but his injury and story did not match up.

9500 block 235th Street Southwest: A man reported that he was robbed by four intruders inside a residence.

20800 block 76th Avenue West: A residential burglary was reported.

18500 block 84th Avenue West: A husband separated from his wife told police that he took his tax returns in June but has since lost them.

7300 block 212th Street Southwest: An employee was reported missing.

.23600 block Highway 99: Police responded to an argument between boyfriend and girlfriend.

Jan. 12

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported to parked vehicle.

200 block 3rd Avenue North: A woman told police that someone had opened an account with her information without her permission.

18900 block 83rd Avenue West: A roofing company reported that tools were stolen from a tool truck parked under a covered, open-ended garage between Jan. 6-8. The company also was burglarized last month.

7600 block 200th Street Southwest: A suspicious adult male attempted to lure a 10-year-old boy into his car while the boy walked home from school. Police learned it was the third time this has happened in the past year. The male reportedly drives a dark green-over-brown truck with a matching dark green canopy. No license plate obtained. Extra patrol requested. See our related story here.

22200 block Highway 99: Police responded to report of a suspect who had been told to leave property, but returned. The suspect was found to have multiple warrants; he was also given a trespass warning.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman used force in attempt to steal items from a store.

Jan. 13

23700 block 91st Place West: Police arrested a suspect for 4th-degree domestic violence assault.

700 block 14th Way Southwest: An elderly couple had a verbal argument.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: A 15-year-old female student made a phone call and admitted taking pills and being depressed, but the location of the call and her ID were not clear.

1100 block 5th Avenue South: Identity theft reported with no known suspect information.

22700 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled several days ago, with the portable GPS reported missing. No damage to vehicle.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A homeless man refused to leave Denny’s when asked. He was transported to Everett Compass Health per his request.

Jan. 14

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle was taken during night; no suspects.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A suspect was contacted for trespassing at Swedish Edmonds Hospital, and was arrested on a warrant out of Lakewood PD.

23600 block Highway 99: Theft of a wallet led to credit card fraud.

23600 block Highway 99: A man who stole numerous cold medicines was arrested for shoplifting. During the struggle to arrest the suspect, the officer was injured. The man was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and heroin, which was found on his person.

200 block Railroad Avenue: A missing elderly female with stroke history was located several hours later, safe at a friend’s residence. See our related story here.

100 block Main Street: A car pedestrian collision was investigated by Lynnwood Police.

21900 block Highway 99: A man caught shoplifting was arrested for warrants and 3rd-degree theft.

500 block Elm Way: A man was arrested for felony order violation after punching pregnant girlfriend in the nose.

Jan. 15

7300 block 220th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested with a warrant. A drug pipe was found during a search following his arrest.

24300 block Edmonds Way: A man was given a warning for trespassing.

500 block Dayton Street: Residential burglary of unsecured condo reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted Lynnwood PD with disturbance at Alderwood Mall.

7500 block 242nd Place Southwest: A vehicle was broken into and ignition was damaged in an apparent attempted vehicle theft.

24300 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for trespassing.

9000 204th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute between adult brothers at their elderly father’s residence.

100 block West Dayton Street: A man who refused to leave bar was arrested for trespassing.

18700 block 84th Avenue West: A son was upset with parents who did not let him see his Xbox.

Jan. 16

7600 block 216th Street Southwest: A juvenile was arrested for DUI.

700 block 6th Avenue North: Police receive report of vehicle theft in progress. Responding officers locate vehicle and initiate a pursuit that is soon terminated. Fleeing vehicle is not located.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from a building.

23500 block 95th Place West: Victim reported that 2017 vehicle license year tab was stolen from vehicle’s rear license plate

22500 block 76th Avenue West: Theft from storage locker reported.

22200 block Highway 99: Man was arrested on outstanding misdemeanor warrants and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

100 block West Dayton Street: An unreported stolen vehicle was located in parking lot of a local gym. The vehicle owner was notified and advised of the vehicle’s location.

24100 block Highway 99: Two men entered a business and shoplifted clothes.

22100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for driving with a suspended license and no ignition interlock.