Edmonds Port Commission meeting report for Jan. 30

The Edmonds Port Commission at its Jan. 30 meeting:

– Heard a presentation from the president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Snohomish County, to which the port belongs.

– Authorized the creation of a new multi-task management position for the Harbor Square business campus. In addition to property management, responsibilities of the new position will include public relations, communications and tourism marketing. An executive search consultant has been retained to help fill the position.

– Accepted the list of contracts for 2016 Small Works Roster as required by the state.

The next regularly scheduled commission meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.



— Report provided by the Port of Edmonds