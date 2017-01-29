Edmonds residents have their say on immigration ban

Hundreds of demonstrators turned out Sunday afternoon at one of Edmonds’ busiest thoroughfares to make their feelings known about President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order on immigration.

People all ages lined the Edmonds Way and 100th Avenue West intersection and waved at drivers in passing cars, many of whom honked their horns in support. Demonstrators also joined in chanting their opposition to the president’s order, signed last Friday, that bars entry to the U.S. for anyone from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days. Many also expressed their disagreement with the president’s plan to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

According to our online news partner The Seattle Times, Trump also ordered the nation’s broader refugee program suspended for four months. The suspension is intended to provide time to review how refugees are vetted before they are allowed to resettle in the United States, The Times said. In all, Trump’s order also cuts the number of refugees the U.S. plans to accept this budget year by more than half, to 50,000 people from around the world.

Kate Nichols of Edmonds said her reason for participating in Sunday’s demonstration was simple. “Everybody deserves a happy, healthy, safe life,” she said. “We have that here and we want to share.”

Added Edmonds resident Darci Larson: “We’re here to stand up especially for people of color, our Muslim neighbors who are feeling very frightened right now,” she said, “and make sure they understand that here in Edmonds, speaking as a white person, that I’m going to stand up from them and use my privilege and my power to protect those who are being threatened.”

Larson was joined by Christine Pelletreau of Edmonds, and both of them wore their signature pink hats from last weekend’s women’s march.

“This is exhilarating, it’s uplifting,” added Merrill Meredith of Edmonds, who flashed the peace sign to drivers as they navigated the intersection. “I just think about my Muslim friends and the message it sends.”

— Story and video (via Periscope live) by Teresa Wippel

