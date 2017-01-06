Edmonds School District hosting Strategic Direction Advisory Committee meeting Jan. 9

The Edmonds School District is hosting its second Strategic Direction Advisory Committee meeting of this school year at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood

“We are continuing to look at the District’s mission, vision and key performance indicators,” Superintendent Kris McDuffy said. “We will also report out on the progress of our two task forces – High School Start Times and Family Engagement. Gathering input from members of our community is vital to this work.”

For information about the Strategic Direction Advisory Committee, please contact Chris Hansen at 425-431-7003.