Edmonds School District schools to benefit from PUD mini-grants

Ambitious young scientists at local schools will put their best skills to work this year with help from Snohomish County PUD. The utility recently awarded 13 mini-grants for science education projects in several school districts, including four in the Edmonds School District. The grants help schools incorporate energy and water education into their curriculum.

Here are the local winners for the 2016-2017 school year:

Chase Lake Community School, Jody Wallis, 4th-6th grade

Students in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) club will learn about renewable energy and then will design and build their own wind turbines for participation in the local 2017 KidWind challenge this spring.

Edmonds Heights K-12, Robin Waldron, 3rd-10th grade

After studying sources of energy and using Snap Circuit kits to learn how to create circuits, students will design and wire their own model houses using open and closed circuits.

Lynndale Elementary, Stacey Sateren, K-6th grade

After studying solar energy to strengthen students’ energy literacy, solar materials will be used for an after school STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Mathematics) class and for a STEAM Family Involvement event.

Westgate Elementary, Charles Ridley, 4th grade

Students will use various solar materials for a hands on experience that will challenge them to think about solutions for the energy needs of the future.