Edmonds Senior Center offering Aging Mastery Program starting Feb. 3

The Aging Mastery Program, a wellness program for seniors, is being offered at the Edmonds Senior Center on Friday mornings, from Feb 3-March 3.

Developed by the National Council on Aging, this free five-week workshop will explore navigating longer lives, physical activity, sleep, healthy eating and hydration, financial fitness, medication management, advance planning, healthy relationships, falls prevention and community engagement. For each workshop, attendees receive educational materials and a system for tracking changes in behavior, as well as bringing in experts to discuss certain topics.

A continental breakfast will be provided. Each workshop will be on Friday mornings from 9 a.m. -11:30 a.m. To register, call 425-774-5555.