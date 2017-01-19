Edmonds-Woodway hires new boys soccer coach

Edmonds-Woodway High School Athletic Director Angie McGuire announced Thursday that Michael Ochoa has been hired as the school’s new varsity boys soccer coach. Ochoa replaces long-time E-W head coach Tony Gilman, who stepped down earlier this school year.

A 6th-grade teacher at Edmonds Elementary, Ochoa comes to E-W with previous high school head coaching experience at Bellevue High School and also in Tucson, Ariz, McGuire said. He played Division 1 soccer at the University of New Mexico.

The Warriors boys soccer team took fourth place in the 2016 State 3A soccer tournament, finishing the season at 17-4-2.