Edmonds-Woodway students score big at DECA competition

Student teams from Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace high school DECA teams joined more than 600 competitors at the DECA Area 2 Competition held recently at the Lynnwood Convention Center.

Edmonds-Woodway students who brought home awards were:

-Lindsey Mallory and Lachlan Rogan-Fashion Merchandising Promotion Plan-1st place

-Sophie Gradwohl and Jason Lee-Marketing Management Team Decision Making-2nd place

-Lorenzo Rohani and Jackson Karr-Marketing Management Team Decision Making-3rd place

-Audrey Aahl and Kathryn Schalk-Financial Services Team Decision Making-1st place

-Sydney Wang and Patrick Murphy-Advertising Campaign-3rd place

-Tatum Hopkins and Elizabeth Perenchio-Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making-5th place

-Libby Knell and Erika Tang-Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making-1st place

-Tori Cook-Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling-2nd place

-Agata Pyzchewicz-Professional Selling Event-4th place

-Brandon Kim-Quick Serve Restaurant Management-2nd place

-Brock Blahous and Joel Hashimoto-Hospitality Services Team Decision Making-3rd place