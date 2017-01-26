Expect traffic delays northbound I-5 near Mountlake Terrace Sunday, Jan. 29

Drivers heading through Mountlake Terrace on northbound Interstate 5 early Sunday morning, Jan. 29, should prepare for delays.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close several lanes on northbound I-5 as well as perform a rolling slowdown in order to remove and replace overhead signs.

Closure details

· Crews will close up to four left lanes of northbound I-5 between 236th Street Southwest and SR 524/44th Avenue West beginning just before midnight. All lanes will reopen by 9 a.m.

· The northbound I-5 HOV off-ramp to the Lynnwood Park and Ride will be closed from midnight to 8 a.m.

· A rolling slowdown will start near SR 104 at 3 a.m. and will last until approximately 3:30 a.m.

In the Seattle area, drivers can get real-time traffic information on their phone with the WSDOT traffic app, tracking the WSDOT traffic Twitter feed, and get advanced information from the Seattle Area Construction Page.