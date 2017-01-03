Feeling chilly? Edmonds is colder than Barrow, Alaska

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Western Washington, including Edmonds, were colder than those in Barrow, Alaska Monday night.

As of 10:30 p.m., it was 28 degrees in Barrow. At the same time, it was 27 degrees in Edmonds.

However, Barrow was dealing with 25 mile per hour winds and snow at that time, while Edmonds saw clear skies and no wind.

Barrow is on the northern tip of Alaska.