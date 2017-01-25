Fire crews respond to commercial blaze on Lynnwood’s Scriber Lake Road

1 of 4

Updated at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday with more details.

Fire crews got to work Wednesday night after a three-alarm commercial fire in the 19800 block of Scriber Lake Road.

Flames completely enveloped the building, which is an apartment complex that was under construction. It is thought to have been vacant at the time of the fire, which was reported around 9:30 p.m. Crews were attempting to put out the fire while also protecting surrounding buildings.

A firefighter was injured while fighting the fire. He was taken to a local hospital.

Lynnwood Police are asking everyone to stay clear of the area until the fire is out.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

