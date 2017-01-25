From the Edmonds Tree Board: A tree canopy — not just a pretty sight

We pretty much all love and enjoy our trees. They may be in a mountain forest, a coastal rain forest or just the trees in our yards and neighborhoods. We enjoy their beauty, shade and the marking of the changing seasons.

Our trees make up a canopy, the upper layer or habitat zone formed by mature tree tops. It may refer to the outer leaves of one tree or a small group of trees as well.. Today the tree canopy is being depleted at an alarming rate. The loss of tree canopies worldwide has been cited as a possible cause of pollution and atmospheric warming.

The tree canopy is a major component used to keep our environment healthy for the flora and fauna that live in its surrounds. As thoughtful concerned citizens, we should do everything possible to protect and enhance the tree canopy.

I’ll write more about how the tree canopy works for us and how each of us can help protect and enhance the tree canopy.

— By Doug Petersen

Doug Petersen is a Master Gardener and City of Edmonds Tree Board member.