Grand opening Jan. 31 for veterans-focused Hero’s Cafe in Lynnwood

All are invited to the grand opening of Hero’s Cafe, a monthly social gathering for veterans, set for 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Verdant Health and Wellness Community Center Cedar training room, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Hero’s Café is designed to bring together intergenerational veterans so they can share in camaraderie, bond in friendship, safety health and wellness, and meet with service officers to access their VA-designated benefits. It’s sponsored through a partnership between the City of Lynnwood, Verdant Health Commission, and local veteran service and support organizations.

Following the January grand opening, Hero’s Cafe will be held the last Tuesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.