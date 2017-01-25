Guest judges announced for Edmonds Clam Chowder Cook-Off

It’s just over a month away and tickets to the Edmonds Clam Chowder Cook-Off, sponsored by Ivar’s and Cedar Creek Memory Care, are selling fast.

Guest judges for the cook-off include:

Dave Earling – Mayor, Edmonds

Nancy Leson – Commentator, KNKX

Heather Bosch – Reporter, KING 5

Kathy Passage – Restaurant columnist, My Edmonds News

Jon Rowley – Marketing and Promotions, Taylor Shellfish Farms

Participating restaurants are now confirmed; these 10 will compete to be the “Best Chowder in Edmonds” on Feb. 25:

Ivar’s • Salt & Iron • Bar Dojo • Here & There Grill • Red Twig Café • Scott’s Bar & Grill

Salish Sea Brewing • Swedish Edmonds • 190 Sunset • Pacific Northwest Catering

Proceeds from this event help the Edmonds Chamber produce the An Edmonds Kind of 4th of July parade and fireworks celebration for the community.

The event will run from noon-4 p.m., with an early entry for VIP Ticket holders at 11 a.m. The location is the Edmonds Yacht Club, 326 Admiral Way. There will be free street parking or in the gravel parking lot adjacent to Jacobson Marine.

VIP tickets are $15/$10 and general entry tickets are $10/$5. To learn more, visit www.EdmondsCookoff.com.