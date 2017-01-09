Happening nearby: Native Plant Stewardship Program at Shoreline CC

Are you interested in learning about native plants and doing community ecological restoration? The Washington Native Plant Society, Central Puget Sound Chapter, is sponsoring a Native Plant Stewardship Program, with an application deadline of Jan. 15.

The program is now recognized as the Master Steward Program, in which participants receive 100 hours of training in exchange for volunteering in the community doing ecological restoration and educational outreach. It will be held on Fridays — Feb. 3 through April 21 — and two Saturdays — Feb. 18 and April 1.

The program will be held at Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave. N., and is funded largely by the City of Shoreline and King Conservation District.

Training will include:

-plant biology and identification

-Puget Lowland habitat ecology

-ecological restoration techniques for new and established sites

restoration site design

-project leadership and management

-community outreach and educational outreach techniques

The Master Stewardship Application and information can be accessed here.