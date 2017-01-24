Have you seen this sapphire ring, lost in downtown Edmonds?

April Richardson is looking for her gold ring with a single blue sapphire, which she lost “on a picture-taking walk through downtown Edmonds” on Monday, Jan. 23.

Said Richardson: “I’ve retraced my route: North on Third S, right on Dayton to Seventh to the Edmonds Library. Then down Main and north on Third again, west on Bell to Second, Main again. Then the Waterfront from Brackett’s Landing to Dayton and the walk along Edmonds Marsh and across Edmonds Way. Then the trail along the Water Department to Third again.”

If you find the ring, contact her at Aprilrichardson1@msn.com or call 425-293-2175.