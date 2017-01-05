Hazel Miller Foundation commits $300K to build Edmonds Waterfront Center

The Hazel Miller Foundation has confirmed a grant in the amount of $300,000 toward the construction of the planned Edmonds Waterfront Center being built by the Edmonds Senior Center in partnership with the City of Edmonds.

“This is exactly the kind of project Hazel would have loved to support,“ said Dick Ellis, Hazel Miller Foundation Board member and friend of Hazel Miller.

“This generous gift brings us to $5 million raised toward our $ 11 million goal,” said Gary Haakenson, former three-term Mayor of Edmonds and Edmonds Senior Center Board member. “It is exciting to see the community come together in support of this fantastic project.”

The Edmonds Senior Center plans to build a new 26,000-square-foot sustainable building that offers a range of programs emphasizing health and wellness, recreation and education for people of all ages while still meeting the needs of an aging population living in South Snohomish and North King counties. The plan includes beach restoration and improved waterfront access at the site, located at 220 Railroad Ave.

Donations to the project are welcome at the Edmonds Senior Center website, where you can pay with a PayPal account or credit/debit card. Checks should be made out the Edmonds Senior Center and mailed to PO Box 717, Edmonds, WA 98020.