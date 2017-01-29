Immigration demonstration in Edmonds today, Jan. 29

Local residents are invited to an event being held “in solidarity with the event occurring at Westlake Park in Seattle today, Jan. 29, being hosted by the Americans for Refugees & Immigrants. The demonstration is in response to the executive orders President Donald Trump signed this week regarding immigration policy.” The demonstration will be on the sidewalk at 100th Avenue West and Edmonds Way, next to the Edmonds PCC store.



According to organizers, the goal is to “show suburban-specific support in that this isn’t just something the ‘big cities’ care about.”

“We believe that new immigrants are welcome in America,” the group stated. “We believe that new refugees are welcome in America. We value neighbors who practice Islam. We are proud to live in a country that supports religious freedom. We will not stand for an administration that believes otherwise.”