In memoriam: Agnes Marie Beresford (Schmella)

Agnes Marie Beresford (Schmella) passed away peacefully in her sleep in Seattle on Jan. 18 at the age of 104, surrounded by a handful of her many loved ones.

Agnes was born on May 20, 1912 in Kennewick, Wash. to Ferdinand and Margaret Schmella. After graduating from Toppenish High School in 1930, she went on to Swedish School of Nursing and the University of Washington, earning a degree in nursing in 1934 and began her career as a Registered Nurse. In 1937 she married Robert Orvis Beresford (Bob), who was about to enter law school at the University of Washington. Together they raised their family in Seattle, versing them in humor, card games and the finer points of dropping outboard engines into the murky depths of Puget Sound from successive boats, each named the Hot Plug, in the course of their insatiable quest for salmon. Once their kids had grown up and out of the house, Agnes and Bob bided their time relaxing and cultivating their vegetable garden at “The Farm” on Lakeness Road overlooking the Hood Canal.

Agnes was a constant and welcome presence in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, cheering them on throughout childhood and into their adult years as they went on to higher education, embarked on careers, married and started their own families. You could find Agnes on the sidelines of every sporting event, in the front row of every wedding or her arms outstretched to welcome each new spouse, grandchild and great-grandchild. Agnes never let a day go by without telling a family member, “I love you.” During more difficult times, Grandma Agnes would be there to offer her time, a hand to hold and words of encouragement. She was truly the best: always present and a model for unconditional love and support.

Agnes is survived by her four children; Bill (Laurel), Dick (Pam), Barbara (Mark Mullen) and Harry (Robyn), 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, each of whom fondly recalls her generosity of time, love and laughter. Agnes is preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert (1982), sisters Cleo and Margie, and brothers Kim, Fred (Fritz), Marvin and Dick.

She was a member of both the Children’s Orthopedic Guild and Bethel Presbyterian Church.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. at the Edmonds Yacht Club.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Children’s Orthopedic Hospital or Foss Home.