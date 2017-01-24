Jury finds Fisher guilty of attempted murder, rape of Edmonds woman

Less than 24 hours after receiving the case, a seven-man, five-woman jury on Tuesday afternoon found 59-year-old Charles F. Fisher of Edmonds guilty of second-degree attempted rape and first-degree attempted murder of an Edmonds woman who was attacked last summer on a local beach.

The often-emotional, sometimes-tearful five-day trial in Snohomish County Superior Court brought forth evidence that the jury found compelling enough to establish Fisher’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

According to the Washington State Adult Sentencing Guidelines, the standard sentencing range for attempted crimes is reduced to 75% of that for completed offenses. Accordingly, Fisher could face up to 22 years behind bars.

Judge George Bowden has set sentencing for 9 a.m. Feb. 14.

