    Jury finds Fisher guilty of attempted murder, rape of Edmonds woman

    On the first day of his trial, Charles F. Fisher of Edmonds confers with his defense team, Paul Thompson and Emily Hiskes.

    Less than 24 hours after receiving the case, a seven-man, five-woman jury on Tuesday afternoon found 59-year-old Charles F. Fisher of Edmonds guilty of second-degree attempted rape and first-degree attempted murder of an Edmonds woman who was attacked last summer on a local beach.

    The often-emotional, sometimes-tearful five-day trial in Snohomish County Superior Court brought forth evidence that the jury found compelling enough to establish Fisher’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

    According to the Washington State Adult Sentencing Guidelines, the standard sentencing range for attempted crimes is reduced to 75% of that for completed offenses.  Accordingly, Fisher could face up to 22 years behind bars.

    Judge George Bowden has set sentencing for 9 a.m. Feb. 14.

    — Story and photo by Larry Vogel

     

     

