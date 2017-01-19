Laughter (and a few groans) as Thursday Tiki Trivia continues

Lots of laughter, some groans when missing answers, and loads of fun was had by trivia players from elementary school age to seniors at Thursday’s free, family-friendly Taki Tiki Trivia.

Each week, participants answer questions in variety of categories including pop culture, music, history, science, current events and the arts.

There is also one review question from the previous week. Did you know that Tony the Tiger’s nose is blue, or that the most common high school mascot is an eagle, or that the first President’s inauguration to be photographed was James Buchanan’s?

Starting in February, the 40-question, fast-paced Thursday night game begins a half hour later — at 6:30 p.m. — by popular demand to allow more people to arrive after work. First-, second- and third-place prizes are awarded. Sometimes an additional prize for most creative team name is awarded as up to eight players are allowed per team, which is often a way to make new friends.

Another hint for a higher score: Sponsors include the Cascadia Art Museum, the Edmonds Historical Museum, and My Edmonds News. And another plus: A Very Taki Tiki, located at 518 Main St., provides happy hour prices for food for trivia players.