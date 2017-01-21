Local students with disabilities ‘Sing Loud and Proud’ at first Lynnwood Idol

1 of 7

An audience of over 250 people cheered and clapped for 11 students Friday night at the first “Lynnwood Idol – Sing Loud and Proud” singing competition at Alderwood Community Church, located at 3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd. in Lynnwood.

Organized by Lynnwood High Senior McKenna Sessions and City Councilwoman Shannon Sessions, the show’s goal was to offer music as a therapeutic and celebratory conduit for students in the Edmonds School District’s VOICE program, a transition program for young adults with disabilities.

Competitors had to audition, as well as participate in weeks of rehearsals.

“What they all have in common is that they’re brave, have a heart for music, and a passion to perform,” Shannon Sessions said.

In addition to the top 3 trophy awards, there were certificates for “Best Dance Moves,” “Loudest and Proudest Performer” and “Best Costume or Outfit.”

The panel of judges included: Edmonds School District Superintendent Dr. Kris McDuffy, local professional vocalist Joan Penney, Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith, Lynnwood Police Sergeant Cole Langdon and Lynnwood Fire Captain Keith Sessions

Admission was free, with all donated funds benefiting The Arc of Snohomish County, an advocacy group helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

More photos are below, with more available at this link. A video of the winning performance is below.

–Story, photos and video by David Carlos