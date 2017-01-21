Local students with disabilities ‘Sing Loud and Proud’ at first Lynnwood Idol

385
0
Loudest and Proudest winners, Lupe and Sarah. How were they able to project their voices so well? “We just practiced at home,” Sarah said. “We just go with the flow,” said Lupe.

 

1 of 7
The new Sinatra singing "New York, New York."
Contestants got a boost of support from their peers on the sidelines. Judge Joan Penney said, "To all the contestants and all the families: The judges were very aware of all the great support that you have for each other. It was really foremost in our minds, and we were so impressed with this."
Co-emcee Nick commended Shannon and McKenna Sessions for organizing the event. "I think you did a wonderful job, and you get a big round of applause," he said. "And I love you all. Give me a big round of applause!"
Panel of judges, from left to right: Dr. Kris McDuffy, Captain Keith Sessions, Joan Penney, Mayor Nicola Smith and Sgt. Cole Langdon.
Naomi providing comedic breaks. "What do you call a cow that can play any instrument? A moo-sician!"
Third place winner, McKenzie. Shannon Sessions said, "Your dancing and musicality was wonderful. I love to watch you grow."
The singers show off their medals.

An audience of over 250 people cheered and clapped for 11 students Friday night at the first “Lynnwood Idol – Sing Loud and Proud” singing competition at Alderwood Community Church, located at 3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd. in Lynnwood.

Organized by Lynnwood High Senior McKenna Sessions and City Councilwoman Shannon Sessions, the show’s goal was to offer music as a therapeutic and celebratory conduit for students in the Edmonds School District’s VOICE program, a transition program for young adults with disabilities.

Competitors had to audition, as well as participate in weeks of rehearsals.

“What they all have in common is that they’re brave, have a heart for music, and a passion to perform,” Shannon Sessions said.

In addition to the top 3 trophy awards, there were certificates for “Best Dance Moves,” “Loudest and Proudest Performer” and “Best Costume or Outfit.”

The panel of judges included: Edmonds School District Superintendent Dr. Kris McDuffy, local professional vocalist Joan Penney, Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith, Lynnwood Police Sergeant Cole Langdon and Lynnwood Fire Captain Keith Sessions

Admission was free, with all donated funds benefiting The Arc of Snohomish County, an advocacy group helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

More photos are below, with more available at this link. A video of the winning performance is below.

–Story, photos and video by David Carlos

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here