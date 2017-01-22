Meadowdale, Terrace wrestlers to grapple under theater lights Tuesday night

The curtain is set to rise – literally – on what might be the most unusual Wesco League wrestling meet ever as Mountlake Terrace Hawks and the Meadowdale Mavericks are moving their matches on Tuesday from the gym floor to the theater stage.

The Hawks–Mavericks dual meet scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24, will take place in the theater of Mountlake Terrace High School starting at 7:00 p.m. The MTHS wrestling mat will be moved to the theater’s stage and wrestlers will grapple under stage lights as fans watch from the theater seats.

Holding a wrestling competition in the MTHS theater has been an idea of school officials for some time; a match in the schedules between the Hawk wrestling team and an available date in the school theater finally came this week.

The dual meet will not only be significant because of its location, but of its importance to the two squads. The winner will likely take over second place in the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference with just one more league dual meet remaining for both teams this year.

Tuesday’s meet will also feature some top-ranked wrestlers. Meadowdale, as a team, is ranked No. 20 in the WashingtonWrestlingReport.com 3A state rankings with senior Liam Ball ranked No. 1 in the 182-pound 3A rankings. Other strong Mavericks expected to be in action are Jin Lee and Jesus Herdandez-Baez.

The Hawks will send to the mat, among others, Reyne Mack, Pavel Oliferovskiy and the state’s 2A 132-pound, No 7-ranked wrestler Michael Marquez.

Terrace also is on a three-match winning streak with victories over Lynnwood, Sammamish and Shorewood in their last three dual meets.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801-44th Ave. W.

— Story and photo by Doug Petrowski