‘Music at the Library’ continues in Edmonds, including opera event Jan. 11

Edmonds Sno-Isle Library, Edmonds Arts Commission, and the Friends of Edmonds Library are continuing their “Music at the Library” programs with the following events:

Thursday, Jan. 19, 6:30 p.m.: Bryan Stratton discusses the lives and music of the singer-songwriters of the ’60s. Come prepared to sing along.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2 p.m.: Bluegrass and country band Old Growth will perform as a preview for the 2017 Wintergrass Festival held annually in Bellevue. If you play, bring an acoustic instrument to join a jam session after the performance. Also, enter to win a day pass to Wintergrass 2017 festival.

Thursday, March 16, 6:30 p.m.: KUOW’s Amanda Wilde discusses how Washington State natives Bing Crosby, Jimi Hendrix and Kurt Cobain influenced the groundbreaking musical eras of the ’30s, ’60s and ’90s.

Wednesday, Apr 26, 6:30 p.m.: Steel Drum musician Ian Dobson takes the audience on a musical journey with song, dance and the steel drum.

The Arts Commission and the library are also presenting Seattle Opera Previews, featuring musical highlights and information about the Opera’s current season of productions. All previews are at 6:30 p.m.: Wed. Jan. 11, La Traviata; Wed. Feb. 15, Katya Kabanova; Wed, May 19, The Magic Flute.

All music programs are one hour and are held in the Library Plaza Room, 650 Main Street (above the library). Admission is free.