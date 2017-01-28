New Edmonds political action group to meet Jan. 31

A group of Edmonds residents is forming the Edmonds Neighborhood Action Coalition, with the first meeting set for Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Edmonds Community College.

According to a group announcement, the coalition’s goal is “to provide a space for neighbors to self-organize to uphold the shared freedoms guaranteed in our democracy and to denounce a political structure that has normalized xenophobia, racism, sexism, homophobia, and greed.”

The meeting will run from 6:30-9 p.m. at EdCC (Snoqualmie Building, room 113), 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

For more information, visit the event page or the Edmonds Neighborhood Action Coalition

Facebook group page. The group is not affiliated with the City of Edmonds or any political party.