New Frances Anderson band shell rolls into town

After being held up by snowy roads in Idaho and Oregon, the new band shell for Edmonds’ Frances Anderson playfield finally arrived on Thursday, and crews lost no time unloading the 25 or so pieces and staging them for assembly.

But there’s still plenty to be done before the first performances. In the coming weeks, the contractor will first pour a new concrete pad and ensure that anchors are in place before beginning assembly.

According to Carrie Hite, Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, the new band shell should be done and ready in 30 days–plenty of time before the scheduled first major event, the annual Edmonds Arts Fair on Father’s Day weekend.

The Frances Anderson Center Field is located at 700 Main St. in Edmonds.

–Story and photos by Larry Vogel