    New Frances Anderson band shell rolls into town

    The new Frances Anderson Field bandshell is currently being assembled on site, and according to Edmonds officials should be completed in 30 days.
    Work is in progress on the band shell foundation.
    Moving the bandshell pieces up the narrow alley behind the Frances Anderson Center required some precise work from the forklift operator.
    The bandshell pieces will be stored on site while the concrete foundation is poured and made ready.

    After being held up by snowy roads in Idaho and Oregon, the new band shell for Edmonds’ Frances Anderson playfield finally arrived on Thursday, and crews lost no time unloading the 25 or so pieces and staging them for assembly.

    But there’s still plenty to be done before the first performances. In the coming weeks, the contractor will first pour a new concrete pad and ensure that anchors are in place before beginning assembly.

    According to Carrie Hite, Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, the new band shell should be done and ready in 30 days–plenty of time before the scheduled first major event, the annual Edmonds Arts Fair on Father’s Day weekend.

    The Frances Anderson Center Field is located at 700 Main St. in Edmonds.

    –Story and photos by Larry Vogel

