No charges filed in case of woman pinned between two parked cars

Edmonds police said they won’t be filing charges in the case of a car crash that seriously injured an Edmonds woman after she was pinned between two parked cars on 5th Avenue South Sept. 10, 2016.

According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley, the case was closed Dec. 29, 2016 with no charges referred to the prosecutor after toxicology test results on the driver “came back clear.” The driver of the car — a 69-year-old Edmonds woman — suffered a diabetic emergency, Hawley said.

The victim, 65-year-old Ginny Mayer of Edmonds, is still recovering from injuries received during the crash, which included fractures to her pelvis, a broken tibia and both femurs.

Mayer was caught between two parked cars near Girardi’s restaurant around 3 p.m. Sept. 9, when the driver — headed southbound on 5th Avenue South — hit the vehicle that ended up rear-ending the other vehicle.