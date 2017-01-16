No one injured in crash through fence on Edmonds Way

1 of 3

A van crashed through a fence that runs along Edmonds Way near 228th Street Southwest, just west of Westgate Chapel.

Police blocked the right lane of Edmonds Way near the scene while they investigated. Snohomish County PUD was in the area fixing a damaged pole on Monday afternoon. Drivers should expect delays in the area until the area is clear of the crash and PUD crews.

No one was injured in the crash, according to Edmonds Police Sgt. Josh McClure. It is unclear what caused the crash or exactly how much damage was caused.