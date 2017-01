North Sound Church in Edmonds will celebrate the grand opening of its new North Sound Center facility at the former Edmonds Conference Center this Sunday, Jan. 29 during 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. dedication services.

All are invited to attend either service and see the new space, which the church has spent the past year remodeling.

The North Sound Center is located at 201 4th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds.