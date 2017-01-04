Parliamentarian: Councilmembers’ minority opinion marsh letter was ‘improper’

After electing a new president — Councilmember Tom Mesaros was chosen unanimously — and pro tem (Councilmember Mike Nelson), the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night addressed some unfinished business from 2016: Whether it was appropriate for three councilmembers to send a “minority opinion” letter to the Washington State Department of Ecology supporting a 65-foot setback for the Edmonds Marsh.

Ann Griffin McFarlane, an expert in parliamentary procedure and Robert’s Rules of Order, was invited to offer her assessment on the Oct. 25 letter, which was written by Councilmembers Mesaros, Neil Tibbott and Dave Teitzel. The letter reiterated the opinion of the three councilmembers, which they had expressed during several meetings on the issue, that a 65-foot setback is in the long run better for the marsh ecology than the wider 125-foot setback approved by the council majority Sept. 28.

McFarlane’s take: The letter written by the three was “improper” and appeared to be an attempt to influence the Department of Ecology to side with the minority opinion.

The letter was sent to Ecology Department Director Maia D. Bellon, who will make the final decision on the buffer width as part of Ecology’s approval of the city’s Shoreline Master Program. In it, the councilmembers said that while they respected the council majority vote regarding the wider buffer, “we think it also fair to let you know that the city council decision was divided on a 3-4 vote.”

McFarlane’s appearance Tuesday night had been arranged late last year by then-Council President Kristiana Johnson, who had been strongly critical of the minority opinion letter, stating it had damaged councilmembers’ ability to work together. After McFarlane provided councilmembers with a brief history on the role of parliamentary procedure and its role ensuring a strong democracy, she went on to describe the importance of councilmembers respecting the majority opinion, even if they disagree with it, and “not try to prevent the decision from being carried out.”

“There’s a difference between informing and influencing,” McFarlane said, “and it seems clear to me as a parliamentarian that the letter that was sent on Oct. 25 was intended to influence the Department of Ecology so that it would not accept the council’s decision but would instead implement the minority opinion that was articulated in the letter.”

Immediately after the minority opinion letter was released to the media, the four councilmembers who voted Sept. 28 to support the wider 125-foot setback — Johnson, Nelson and fellow Councilmembers Diane Buckshnis and Adrienne Fraley-Monillas — sent an email response describing the letter as “unprecedented and divisive.”

On Tuesday night, in response to McFarlane’s assessment, the minority opinion councilmembers reiterated their intent was to simply reinforce to the Ecology Department the opinions they expressed in public during numerous council meetings that a narrower buffer would do a better job of protecting the marsh and the surrounding environment.

“Nothing in that letter was different than was said publicly,” Teitzel said. “So from my view, that letter was a reminder to Ecology of what was said. We acknowledged in the letter that we respected the majority and we continue to respect the majority.”

Mesaros added that the councilmembers’ actions followed an historical precedent at both the national and state level to have “minority reports” that offer a different point of view. “We felt it necessary to express our opinion,” he said. “And I personally feel that that’s in the traditions of democracy. We represent another voice.”

And Tibbott said he disagreed with McFarlane’s assessment that the council’s intention was to influence Ecology, stating instead that the goal was to provide information.

In response, McFarlane said that she and the three councilmembers can “agree to disagree” but her opinion stands. Writing the letter “was different from simply summarizing what had been said,” she said. As for supplying a minority report, “there is a difference in parliamentary procedure between a committee sending its report to the authorizing body and the legislative body itself sending a report to someone else,” she said.

Finally, McFarlane addressed Tibbott’s statement regarding influencing vs. informing by noting that the minority opinion letter followed a letter written a few days earlier by Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling that also was “attempting to influence Ecology not to support what the council had recommended.” (McFarlane noted later she had agreed to weigh in only on the council’s actions, rather than the mayor’s, because the mayor has veto authority and plays a different role in the process.)

“You all wrote in your letter, we stand with the mayor’s letter; we agree with the mayor’s letter,” McFarlane said. “As a parliamentarian when I read both of those letters I said to myself, these appear to be an attempt to influence the decision against what the council had recommended and that is improper. That’s just the bottom line.”

Fraley-Monillas noted that as a rule, it would be “counterproductive” for councilmembers to send out letters expressing a different opinion “every time you were on the losing end of a vote.

“To be productive sometimes we have to give and take,” she said. “We don’t always agree with the decisions but we have to stand by them. That’s what a council does.”

McFarlane said it would be tempting for councilmembers to cite the First Amendment in protecting freedom of speech. “But the First Amendment is not the last word in local government,” she said. “When a citizen accepts service on an elected body, he or she gives up some First Amendment rights.”

“There are considerations of duty pertaining to the work of the council that have greater force in a specific context than the First Amendment,” she said. “As a parliamentarian I believe that the minority has a duty to agree to these limits in order to allow our democratic system to function.”

Councilmember Mike Nelson took a conciliatory tone, stating: “I think we’ve all learned form the experience both good things and bad things and I don’t think any of us would like to repeat them. I think we all would like to move forward.”

Mesaros added that he believed that the angst the council had about the minority opinion letter “was very short-lived.”

But Johnson said she disagreed, noting that the Ecology Department has not yet issued a decision on the marsh buffers and the council doesn’t know what type of influence the minority opinion letter might have. “There has been no acknowledgment that what was done was wrong, there’s been no retraction, there’s been no censure and I hear a lot of defensive arguments,” Johnson said.

McFarlane concluded the presentation by stating that she heard the council “is committed to not letting this situation happen again and they are also committed to the work of the council in the future.”

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the council:

– Listened to a proclamation from Mayor Dave Earling honoring Dale Hoggins for his 20 years of service to the Edmonds Cemetery Board and Hoggins’ long-time efforts organizing and emceeing the city’s annual Memorial Day ceremony.

– In a proclamation read by newly-installed Council President Mesaros, thanked 2016 Council President Kristiana Johnson for her year of service.

– Approved for movement to next week’s consent agenda two items: New job descriptions for city positions approved as part of the 2017 budget and a reclassification of funds allocated for the Frances Anderson Center Bandshell Replacement Project.

— Story and photos by Teresa Wippel