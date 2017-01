Attention Edmonds Polar Bear Plunge fans: Edmonds Historical Museum Executive Director Katie Kelly notes that if you didn’t get your Polar Plunge koozie drink holder at Sunday’s event, you can buy one in the Museum Gift Shop on the upper level: $5 for a 2017 model and $3 for 2016.

The Edmonds Museum is located at 118 5th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds.