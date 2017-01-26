Port of Edmonds Commission meeting agenda for Jan. 30, 2017

January 30, 2017

7:00 p.m.

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of January 9, 2017 Meeting Minutes

C. Approval of Payments

D. Authorization for Executive Director to Write Off $1,189.01 and Send Account to Collections

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

V. PRESENTATIONS

A. EASC Presentation, John Monroe

VI. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. New Position and Recruitment Authorization

VII. INFORMATION

A. List of Small Works Roster Contracts Awarded

B. Status of Recycling Program

VIII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

IX. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

X. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XI. ADJOURNMENT

