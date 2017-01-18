Prep boys basketball: Mavs dominate Royals in 61-42 win

1 of 4

The Lynnwood Royals have lost 20 out of 22 games to the Meadowdale Mavericks, breaking the losing streak with a win against the Mavs last year. Tuesday night, the Mavericks (3-3 league, 4-10 overall) started a new winning streak, downing the Royals (2-4, 4-10) in a 61-42 Wesco 3A high school boys basketball victory on Lynnwood’s home court.

After a relatively low-scoring first half, the Mavericks started out the second half on an 8-2 run before the Royals answered with a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 32-25. But the Mavs maintained control and a lead of more than 10 points for most of the second half; their biggest advantage being 59-38 with 1:14 to play in the fourth quarter.

Drew Tingstad scored 15 points while Xavier Meekins and Daniel Barhoum each added 14 points for Meadowdale.

“Xavier stepped up and played like a senior should when we needed him most tonight,” said Meadowdale head coach Roger O’Neill. “It was good to see our seniors step up and play well.”

O’Neill said his team has been “stringing together some really good practices” and is looking foward to its match-up against Marysville-Getchell this Friday night, Jan. 20.

Prep Boys Basketball: Meadowdale at Lynnwood, Jan. 17

Meadowdale 14 10 20 17 – 61

Lynnwood 6 14 7 15 – 42

Meadowdale Scoring: Drew Tingstad 15, Xavier Meekins 14, Daniel Barhoum 14, Mustapha Sonko 8, Justin Chambers 4, Zach Walsh 2, Drew Harvey 2, Kingston Bactad 2, Will Schafer 1

Lynnwood Scoring: Alex Macias 10, Eli Edwards 8, Yoseph Habtemariam 8, Ryan Rapanan 5, Alton Hammond 5, Bryce Milne 3, Andrew Warren 2, Jordan Glover 1

Records: Meadowdale 3-3 in Wesco League South 3A play, 4-10 overall; Lynnwood 2-4 in Wesco League South 3A play, 4-10 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Marysville Getchell, Friday, Jan. 20 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood next game: versus Shorewood, Thursday, Jan. 19, 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— By Quinn Massey