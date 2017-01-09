Prep boys wresting: Warriors, Mavs among top finishers at Everett Classic

Edmonds-Woodway High School’s wresting team finished first in the Everett Classic wrestling tournament held at Everett High School Saturday. The Warriors scored 161.5 points, edging second-place Lake Stevens, which scored 158 points. Meadowdale’s wrestling team came in 10th with 68.5 points.

Edmonds-Woodway wrestlers taking first place included Salihou Fatty at 138 lbs, Anthony Lindamood at 160 lbs, Abdoulie Jatta at 170 lbs and Generous Yeh at 220 lbs. Meadowdale’s Liam Ball finished first at 182 lbs.

Here are the top EWHS and MHS finishers:

106 lbs: Ousman Fatty, Edmonds Woodway, 2nd; Jinn Lee, Meadowdale, T5th.

113 lbs: Howie Hare, Edmonds Woodway, 2nd

138 lbs: Salihou Fatty, Edmonds-Woodway, 1st; Aria Zarei, Meadowdale, T3rd

160 lbs: Anthony Lindamood, Edmonds-Woodway, 1st

170 lbs: Abdoulie Jatta, Edmonds-Woodway, 1st; Jesus Hernandez-Baez, Meadowdale, T3rd

182: Liam Ball, Meadowdale, 1st

220: Generous Yeh, Edmonds-Woodway, 1st