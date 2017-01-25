Prep girls basketball: Warriors beat Hawks 59-28

1 of 3

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors streaked to a 45-11 lead at halftime and ran away from the Mountlake Terrace Hawks 59-28 in a 2A/3A Wesco League match-up played Wednesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Warriors, still without senior co-captain Missy Peterson due to injury, was led in scoring by the 15 points of Kendra Cooper and 12 points of Ingrid Fosberg.

Terrace had no one reaching double-figures in scoring; senior Jorie Lambert led the team with nine points in the loss.

Both teams will again face Edmonds School District rivals on Friday, Jan. 27; the Hawks will travel to Lynnwood High School to meet the Royals while the Warriors will square off against the Meadowdale Mavericks in the second game of a boys basketball – girls basketball doubleheader at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Prep Girls Basketball: Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 25

Edmonds-Woodway 27 18 12 2 — 59

Mountlake Terrace 6 5 8 9 — 28

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring: Kendra Cooper 15, Ingrid Fosberg 12, Marivel Ortega 8, Rebekah Dasalla-Good 6, Adrienne Poling 6, Sophia Pellegrini 4, Bailee Chynoweth 4, Maddie McMahon 4, Emma Dickenson, Courtney Simpson, AJ Martineau

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Jorie Lambert 9, Aynika Nuckles 6, Nohea Morrison 5, Weslynn Blackwell 4, Jazz Zenk 3, Kierra Scott 1, Trinity Prout, Samra Gebrehiwot, Reagan Stickney

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 11-6 overall; Mountlake Terrace 2-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-12 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Meadowdale, Friday, Jan. 27, 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Lynnwood, Friday, Jan. 27, 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— By Doug Petrowski