Prep wrestling photo gallery: Edmonds-Woodway vs. Meadowdale

The Warriors' Cole Handaler vs. Ellis Lynch
E-W's Greyson LeCompte with the win over Meadowdale's Nathan Rose.
Anthony Lindamood of Edmonds-Woodway vs. Jesus Hernandez-Baez,
Meadowdale's Cyrus Marshal vs. the Warriors' Simon Lee.
E-W's Howie Hare vs. Vitaliy Nesterchuk.
The Warriors' Ellis Carlson vs. Ethan Gould.
E-Ws Generous Yeh vs. Alex Kueger.
Ousman Fatty of Edmonds-Woodway vs. the Mavs' Jinho Lee.
E-Ws SImon Lee vs. Cyrus Marshal.
The Warriors' Xiawang Phipps v Erick Gonzalez.

Karl Swenson’s photo gallery from the Edmonds-Woodway vs. Meadowdale wrestling match Thursday. The Warriors won 48-18,

