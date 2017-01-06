Prep wrestling photo gallery: Edmonds-Woodway vs. Mountlake Terrace

211
0
1 of 5
Ousman Fatty waits for the whistle in the down position.
Abdoulie Jatta pins Aundra Seabrook.
Simon Lee escapes from the Hawks' Moussa Traore.
E-Ws Jinsung Lee takes Terrace's Jackson Moody to the mat.
The Warriors' Cole Hadaller uses an optional start position on Terrace's Mujtaba Abossaba.

The Warriors defeated the Hawks 53-18 Thursday night. (Photos by Karl Swenson)

LEAVE A REPLY