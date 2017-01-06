Sports and RecreationHigh School Prep wrestling photo gallery: Edmonds-Woodway vs. Mountlake Terrace January 6, 2017 211 0 1 of 5 Ousman Fatty waits for the whistle in the down position. Abdoulie Jatta pins Aundra Seabrook. Simon Lee escapes from the Hawks' Moussa Traore. E-Ws Jinsung Lee takes Terrace's Jackson Moody to the mat. The Warriors' Cole Hadaller uses an optional start position on Terrace's Mujtaba Abossaba. The Warriors defeated the Hawks 53-18 Thursday night. (Photos by Karl Swenson) Share this:Tweet