Prep wrestling: Warriors come away with wins over Shorecrest, Lynnwood

Edmonds-Woodway High School continued to dominate the Wesco 3A South in wrestling, winning two dual meets Tuesday evening against Shorecrest and Lynnwood. The Warriors started the evening defeating Shorecrest 70-0 and closed out the night with a 63-12 win over Lynnwood.

Even with the lopsided dual meet scores, the individual matches provided plenty of excitement. At 120 lbs, in a match between two ranked wrestlers, the lead changed hands three times before Warrior Howie Hare defeated Kaiya Cunway from Shorecrest by a 5-3 decision.

Sophomore Grayson LaCompte took the mat at 126 lbs for E-W against the No. 4-ranked wrestler in the state, Leul Wolde from Lynnwood. LaCompte jumped to an early lead in a match that remained close until the third period, when LaCompte pulled ahead and defeated Wolde 11-6.

The Warriors remain undefeated with a record of 3-0 in conference and 6-0 overall. Edmonds-Woodway can clinch the Wesco 3A South title Thursday night with a win over rival Meadowdale. The meet takes place at EWHS and starts at 7 p.m.

Edmonds Woodway vs. Shorecrest 70-0

103—Xiawang Phipps (EW) won by forfeit; 113—Ousman Fatty (EW) dec. Roman Shadduck 14-9; 120—Howie Hare (EW) dec. Kaiya Cunway 5-3; 126—Grayson LeCompte (EW) won by forfeit; 132—Ellis Carlson (EW) dec. Trentyn Good 8-2; 138—Salihou Fatty (EW) pinned Connor Block 5:32; 145—Cole Hadaller (EW) pinned Kanon Ludwig :34; 152—Simon Lee (EW) maj. dec. Ian Mortensen 11-3; 160—Anthony Lindamood (EW) pinned Zane Smith 1:00; 170—Chris Simpson (EW) pinned Spencer Loreen :57; 182—Josh Brown (EW) pinned Raymond Ricketts-Smith 1:01; 195—Brandon Mitchell (EW) won by forfeit; 220—Robbie Simanton (EW) pinned Simon Dalton 1:59; 285—Generous Yeh (EW) dec. David Rivera 3-1.

Edmonds-Woodway vs. Lynnwood 63-12

103—Zayn Alrobae (L) dec. Xiawang Phipps :31; 113—Ousman Fatty (EW) pinned Kody Leonard :53; 120—Howie Hare (EW) won by forfeit; 126—Grayson LeCompte (EW) dec. Leul Wolde 11-6; 132—Morgan Beard (L) pinned Ellis Carlson :47; 138—Cole Hadaller (EW) won by forfeit; 145—Salihou Fatty (EW) dec. Oscar Vazquez 3-1, OT; 152—Simon Lee (EW) pinned Mahyar Shahhosseini 1:40; 160—Anthony Lindamood (EW) pinned Noah Gronning 2:47; 170—Chris Simpson (EW) pinned George Moraga 1:53; 182—Josh Brown (EW) pinned Albert Ventura 3:51; 195—Bryce Burns (EW) pinned Levi Major :34; 220—Brandon Mitchell (EW) pinned Brandon Hawk 1:09; 285—Generous Yeh (EW) dec. Frank Gougouehi 7-4.

— By Mike Cooper