Public hearing Jan. 17 on proposed plan for Edmonds’ Civic Field

Have an opinion on the proposed design for Edmonds’ newly acquired Civic Field property? The Edmonds City Council this Tuesday, Jan. 17 is holding a public hearing on the hybrid plan developed by consultant Walker Macy.

You can see a summary of the plan and related documents here.

The council will also hold a public hearing regarding the Snohomish County Hazard Mitigation Plan and will discuss the agenda for its annual retreat, set for Jan. 20-21 in the Plaza Room of the Edmonds Public Library.

Prior to the 7 p.m. regular meeting in the Council Chambers, 250 5th Ave. N., the council will convene at 6:15 p.m. in the Jury Meeting Room to interview Sister City Commission candidate Harold Williams II.

You can see the complete agenda here.