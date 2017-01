A recent search of the Lexis | Nexis Community Crime Map includes residential burglaries in Edmonds for the period of Dec. 21, 2016, to Jan. 15, 2017.

To do a similar search, go to Lexis | Nexis Community Map and put in “WA – Edmonds” or your ZIP code for the period you wish to know about. The website also provides information on learning how to analyze crime in your area.

If you have tips or concerns regarding potential criminal activity, notify the Edmonds Police Department or call 911.