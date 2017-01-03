Reminder: Boy Scouts to offer tree-cycling Jan. 7-8

Once again, local Boy Scout troops are offering Christmas tree-cycling in the Edmonds area on the following days, times and locations:

Troop 312

Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day in two locations:

– QFC grocery store parking lot at , 196th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West

– On Edmonds Way just east of the Edmonds Kwick N’ Kleen car wash

Troop 300

Saturday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in two locations:

– Edmonds-Woodway High School, north parking lot near softball field

– Westgate Elementary School, 9601 220th St. S.W., Edmonds

All decorations, tinsel, tree stands and nails must be removed from the tree to be recycled. Flocked trees are not accepted.

All proceeds help support scout troop 2017 activities.