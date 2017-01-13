Reminder: Discussion of legislative issues Sunday at Edmonds United Methodist Church

The Rev. Paul Benz of Faith Action Network (FAN) will hold a discussion of upcoming legislative issues this Sunday, Jan. 15 at 11:45a.m. in the chapel at Edmonds United Methodist Church.

Benz is an ordained minister of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. He served as director of the Lutheran Public Policy Office of Washington previous to his role at Faith Action Network. He has been a long time social justice leader in Washington State’s religious community on numerous issues, and he continues to advocate for Faith Action Network’s legislative agenda in Olympia.

Benz is the lead organizer for FAN’s growing Network of Advocating Faith Communities, which have pledged to partner with FAN to be advocates in the halls of power. Rev. Benz will also preach on social justice, “God’s Advocates for Justice – Together,” during 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 15.