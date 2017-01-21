Reminder: Edmonds United Methodist to host multi-cultural listening forum Jan. 22

Edmonds United Methodist Church is hosting a forum, “Voices We Need to Hear,” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at 828 Caspers. According to a church announcement, “representatives from the Muslim, LGBTQ, immigrant, and people of color communities will share their experiences of living in the U.S., as well as their fears, aspirations, and advice to allies in the current political environment.”

Michael Ramos, Executive Director of the Church Council of Greater Seattle, will moderate the event, which free and open to the public.

Speakers will include Hisham Farajallah, trustee of the Idris Mosque in Seattle’s Northgate neighorhood; Jessica Burwell, Edmonds United Methodist Church and LGBTQ member; and Josefina Bautista Lopez, a U.S. immigrant of Zapotec indigenous descent from Oaxaca, Mexico.

Each speaker will share their past experiences of living both in the U.S. and the local community, as well as how the current and future political environment might affect them, the announcement said.

For more information on the event, contact Edmonds United Methodist Church at 425- 778-2119 or Greg McLaughlin at gregm@edmondsumc.org.