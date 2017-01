Learn about common wildlife issues in our area and how to manage them when the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club sponsors a workshop on Critter Control, presented by business owner Karen Awrylo, this Saturday, Jan. 14.

Awryl will talk about protecting people, property and wildlife from 10 a.m.-noon in the Edmonds’ Coldwell Banker Bain meeting room, 108 5th Ave. S.

The workshop is free although donations are welcome, with proceeds to benefit local educational organizations.