Reminder: Free, family-friendly Thursday Trivia returns to Taki Tiki Jan. 5

Thursday Trivia will be back at Taki Tiki this Thursday, Jan. 5, with a focus on local Edmonds history, arts and culture, and current events. All ages are invited to A Very Taki Tiki Bar and Grill at 518 Main St. in downtown Edmonds at 6 p.m. to celebrate this free, fun, family-friendly addition to the Edmonds trivia scene.

The first Thursday Trivia at Taki Tiki Dec. 8 drew an enthusiastic crowd, so after a break for the holidays the event’s organizers have decided to make it a regular Thursday night happening. Co-sponsors include the Cascadia Art Museum, Edmonds Historical Museum and MyEdmondsNews.com. All three organizations are assisting emcee Eric Dubbury in providing local questions that — along with general knowledge questions — are sure to keep Edmonds locals on their toes as they compete for prizes and bragging rights as trivia champions.