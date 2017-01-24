Reminder: Mayor to deliver State of City address Feb. 9

Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling invites the public to his report on Edmonds’ 2016 accomplishments and challenges, along with plans for 2017, during his annual State of the City Address at 8:30 am on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Edmonds Theater, 415 Main St.

Opening remarks will be provided by Janelle Milodragovich of Ten Gun Design and Greg Hoff of Windermere Real Estate/Edmonds.

“As we enter a new year, it’s important to take time during our annual State of the City address to appreciate our numerous successes of the past year, reflect on our continued challenges, and clarify our hopes and goals for 2017 and beyond,” Earling said.

This event is open to the public and will be videotaped for later broadcast on the City’s website and government channel. If you would like more information, contact the Mayor’s Office at 425-771-0247.