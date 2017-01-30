Reminder: New Edmonds political action group to meet Jan. 31

A group of Edmonds residents is forming the Edmonds Neighborhood Action Coalition, with the first meeting set for Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Edmonds Community College.
According to a group announcement, the coalition’s goal is “to provide a space for neighbors to self-organize to uphold the shared freedoms guaranteed in our democracy and to denounce a political structure that has normalized xenophobia, racism, sexism, homophobia, and greed.”
The meeting will run from 6:30-9 p.m. at EdCC (Snoqualmie Building, room 113), 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.
For more information, visit the event page or the Edmonds Neighborhood Action Coalition
Facebook group page. The group is not affiliated with the City of Edmonds or any political party.
Would someone relate what this groups real purpose is in layman terms? Especially since your column is advertising it for free?
I don’t know anything more about the group than what was provided, but we post all local events of general community interest that are sent to us.
Thank you for posting this event. Perhaps the sponsors of the event could also hand out copies of our Constitution (and how ’bout that Bill of Rights)………., which apparently many people have never read. …..and for others, we ARE a DEMOCRACY & we have a CONSTITUTION of the United States…….and, according to our EXISTING laws (and we are a country of laws & justice) we do not discriminate.
THIS is what keeps us civilized.
“a political structure that has normalized xenophobia, racism, sexism, homophobia, and greed.”
and for those that don’t understand this, there are existing laws in regards to discrimination, and I have to say, those people purporting to be “Christians” “Evangelicals” that wish to normalize hate at this time, are not a whole lot unlike other hate/religious groups in the world……not a whole lot unlike the Taliban……From my childhood Sunday School days, “Jesus loves the little children, all the little children of the world”
Thank you, Theresa!
Why does this organization get to use public facility to hold
a political meeting? Just asking.
I am not involved with forming the organization mentioned above, but think I understand what it’s about and why it sounds like a good idea. There is a trend away from democracy and toward strong-arm rulers in parts of Europe and in the new administration of this country. The Trump administration is already testing the protections built into our laws against undemocratic governance. Trump is following the tried-and-true approach of dictators in South American (where I have lived) and elsewhere in the world, who begin by rallying the public against the press and media. Next step will be to shut down all reporting that is not favorable to him and his ideas. Down the road, he is likely to fire all military brass, CIA staffers and cabinet members who try to stop him from getting away with reckless moves. His comments and actions are not only outrageous and sickening, but are dangerous to people around the world and to our planet. We need to keep our free press alive and support ALL our Senators and Congressmen of all parties who stand up for what is right, moral and legal. We must call out those who cave in to him and vote them out. The press and our top elected officials are our best hope against a bully who is already doing harm in our communities and around the world.
Excellent response, Cliff. I agree.
FYI – Here is the Next Door post about this group:
New Edmonds Political Activism Group Forming
Ruth Werner from Esperance / Westgate · 10 Jan
Hi, Edmonds-area friends! A few of your neighbors are forming a political activism group called Edmonds Neighborhood Action Coalition. We are part of a growing network of groups inspired by the organization called Indivisible and especially by that group’s practical guide for contacting lawmakers about important political issues and events.
For more information on Indivisible, click here: https://www.indivisibleguide.com
If you think you might be interested, please head on over to our Facebook group. Just paste Edmonds Neighborhood Action Coalition in the search field at the top of your Facebook page and check us out.
Apologies if this post violates a rule.