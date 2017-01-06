Reminder: Order from Romeo’s Restaurant Saturday and benefit EWHS Class of 2019

Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Class of 2019 is hosting an all-day fundraiser this Saturday, Jan. 7 at Romeo’s Restaurant, 21110 76th Ave. W. in Edmonds.

Customers will be able to dine in, take out or have delivery, and a percentage of all proceeds will benefit the Class of 2019, to fund school events, prom and graduation. Restaurant hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

“Since there is a Seahawks playoff game that day we encourage customers to pick up or have delivery to watch the big game,” said Kacee Fargo, EWHS Class of 2019 co-advisor.