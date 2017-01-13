Reminder: Tickets now on sale for 2017 Edmonds Clam Chowder Cook-Off

Tickets are now on sale for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Edmonds Clam Chowder Cook-Off, which will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, National Clam Chowder Day.

The event, at the Edmonds Yacht Club from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., will feature restaurants competing to win the title of “Best Clam Chowder in Edmonds.”

New this year, you can get VIP tickets to the event, which will give you an extra hour of tasting with early entry from 11 a.m.-noon), plus a 2017 souvenir tasting cup.

Restaurants confirmed include Ivar’s, Salt & Iron, Bar Dojo, Scott’s Bar & Grill, Here & There, Red Twig Cafe, Salish Brewing, 190 Sunset and Swedish Hospital.

VIP tickets, good from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., are $15 for 10 years and older and $10 for ages 5-9. General entry, from noon-4 p.m., is $10 for ages 10 and older and $5 for ages 5-9.

Learn more at www.edmondscookoff.com.