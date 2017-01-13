Reminder: Tickets now on sale for 2017 Edmonds Clam Chowder Cook-Off

Tickets are now on sale for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Edmonds Clam Chowder Cook-Off, which will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, National Clam Chowder Day.
The event, at the Edmonds Yacht Club from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., will feature restaurants competing to win the title of “Best Clam Chowder in Edmonds.”
New this year, you can get VIP tickets to the event, which will give you an extra hour of tasting with early entry from 11 a.m.-noon), plus a 2017 souvenir tasting cup.
Restaurants confirmed include Ivar’s, Salt & Iron, Bar Dojo, Scott’s Bar & Grill, Here & There, Red Twig Cafe, Salish Brewing, 190 Sunset and Swedish Hospital.
VIP tickets, good from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., are $15 for 10 years and older and $10 for ages 5-9. General entry, from noon-4 p.m., is $10 for ages 10 and older and $5 for ages 5-9.
Learn more at www.edmondscookoff.com.
Where can you buy tickets at yacht club?
Click the link at the bottom of the article to edmondscookoff.com for ticket purchases
Me too. Wouldn’t work to buy tickets.
Try the other link in my previous comment. It works.
Restaurant News is excited. An invitation to return as a judge for the contest made me happy, but the icing on the cake or maybe the crackers in the chowder… Is that our local resident and renowned restaurant critic, Nancy Leeson is rumored to be on the judging panel too.
I tried the link, but none of the purchase links work for me. It kept taking me in a circle?
Still cannot get the ‘purchase links’ to work.
Hello all, the direct link to purchase tickets is http://edmondswa.chambermaster.com/events/register/4614.
Select the link on the right that says: Click here to continue your event registration.
I’m sorry, but going through all of this is not my idea of a great ‘marketing idea’. Filling out information and then having to go back and select a payment method (registering a debit/credit card) after you’ve filled out your address, phone # and email address is BS. I’ve bought Many tickets on line without going through this. Chamber needs to catch up with online technology. End of Rant.