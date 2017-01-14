Rep. Jayapal’s office offering tickets to Presidential Inauguration

The office of 7th District Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has 2017 Presidential Inauguration tickets available to her constituents who live in Seattle, Vashon Island and portions of Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Burien and Normandy Park.
Constituents interested in acquiring tickets must submit a request to danielle.fulfs@mail.house.gov with their full name, permanent address (not a PO Box), and a phone number before Jan. 17, 2017.
The limited number of tickets will be distributed on a first- come, first-serve basis. Ticket holders will be responsible for their own transportation and lodging.